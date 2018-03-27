Construction underway on new housing development in South Sioux City, NE

A lack of housing in South Sioux City, Nebraska has been a problem for the community according to city officials.

"It has always for the longest time, been a shortage of housing here in the community and when you have a shortage of housing it also make it harder or difficult to bring in new businesses to come in because we can't supply them with the homes that they need," says Pat Wojcik, Ho-Chunk Community Manager.

Now, 200 acres of land that's known as Flatwater Crossing, that's being developed by Ho-Chunk Capital, will hopefully help draw more people into South Sioux City as they continue to see industrial growth.

"Sometimes we'll lose some people. We've got a lot of competition with the Dunes and Whispering Creek and some of those. So, we're really hoping with some of the things that we've got now with the Rottunda Place with the Flatwater Crossing and some of those, that we'll be bringing some of those people back," says Kelly Flynn, Director of Economic Development for the City of South Sioux City.

Construction is already underway on the three-phase project.

"In the next couple of months, we will be starting our apartment complex, which will be a multi-use with a residential and commercial area and then also our new town homes and condos. they all will be starting in the next few months," says Wojcik.

The hope is that Flatwater Crossing will have a community feel.

That means bringing in commercial businesses to the neighborhood.

"So, we're looking at maybe a coffee shop, a little restaurant, retail, so it's a community," says Wojcik.