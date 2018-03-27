Mild again Wednesday with an isolated shower chance

It was nice to feel temperatures heading back up after a cool weekend and a chilly rain that came down to start off our week on Monday.

Highs today made it into the 40s and low 50s with tomorrow looking like it may get even a bit warmer going farther into the 50s.

By Wednesday afternoon, however, a cold front will be moving in and this will bring some clouds along with it and maybe even a chance of a few isolated rain showers.

As that front pushes onto the east Wednesday night, it's going to leave us with a cooler day again on Thursday with highs being pushed back down into the 40s.

A quick moving system could give us a slight chance of light snow Thursday night before we warm back up into the low 50s on Friday.

Then even colder weather is set to move in for the Easter weekend.

Along with this colder weather, we could see a chance of a light rain and snow on Friday night before we stay mostly dry on Saturday with highs only around 40.

Our Easter Sunday appears to be looking a little drier although we can't completely rule out a little moisture working its way across the area so we'll leave in a slight chance of some light rain or snow but it's not looking too impressive with highs only near 40.

We'll warm up some on Monday as highs get back into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.