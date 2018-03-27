South Sioux City educators are helping to build workforce in their community

A bus tour around South Sioux City, Nebraska, is giving educators a chance to see industrial and residential growth first hand.

With projects happening at Roth Industrial Park, a new medical facility and housing developments, educators say it's important to keep the workforce in the Cardinal City.

"We all are involved in developing the workforce, skilled workforce, and also we need workforce housing. So, those are two of the things that we talked about today in our retreat. We got to see those on our community tour and experience what's available so that we can communicate that to our students in our daily lesson planning," says South Sioux City Schools Superintendent, Todd Strom.

Educators are also using this opportunity to show students the future of South Sioux City, and what's available for them going forward in their careers.

"With the school, they're starting to work with the state on the apprenticeships and really starting to work on the workforce and that's the other really important factor," says Kelly Flynn, Director of Economic Development for the City of South Sioux City.

Educators say community involvement benefits their students in a number of ways.

"I think any time you have your students involved in the community, I think it does two things. Number one, it gives opportunities to grow as an individual and also get an education in our community and give back to our community," says Tom Luxford, South Sioux City Asst. Principal.

It's also an opportunity to draw more people to South Sioux City.

"You know, I'm a parent myself so, what kind of opportunities do our kids have? We're talking about green space, we're talking about indoor facilities, we're talking about being close to the river, those kinds of things. That's important. That's a decision you make when you move into a community," says Tom McGuire, South Sioux City Middle School Principal.

Helping to build the future workforce of the Cardinal City.