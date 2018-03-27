Statewide tornado drill to be held Wednesday to help prepare for severe weather

Joe Rodriguez with Sioux City Fire Rescue says there are several things you can do to prepare for the severe weather season.



If you have an emergency kit from last year make sure that it is ready to go.



Have enough water to last for three days, nonperishable food and any necessary medication.



Put fresh batteries into flashlights and be prepared to not have power.



"If you have a generator for your home, make sure it has been serviced. Never put a generator inside your home because it releases carbon monoxide." said Rodriguez.



In Iowa and Nebraska there will be a statewide test tornado watch issued at 10 AM Wednesday.



A test warning will be issued at 10:15 AM.



The outdoor sirens will go off at this time.



Rodriguez says those sirens serve a specific purpose.



"A lot of people might say that they can't hear it inside their home but it's basically - the outdoor sirens are meant for those out there who are away from the TVs and radios." said Rodriguez.



He says that with how quickly the weather can change in Siouxland, it is vital to have a plan in place.



Wednesday's drill will provide a great chance to practice it before the weather arrives.