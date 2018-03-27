Storm Lake man behind bars after threatening to shoot infant wit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake man behind bars after threatening to shoot infant with a BB gun

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

On Monday, Storm Lake police received a report of the alleged incident, which happened at a local church. 

Witnesses say 18-year-old Nicholas Arett threatened to shoot a juvenile female's infant child at a church youth group meeting. 

An investigation alleges Arett took a BB gun pistol to a United Methodist Church Youth Group event, back on March 14th.

Storm Lake Police was not notified of the threat at the time. Instead, Arett was warned by others present to take the BB gun home prior to being confronted by church officials.

Later, after a report was filed, Police met with Arett at the Storm Lake Police department and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. 

He is held in the Buena Vista County jail on a $15,000 bond. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.