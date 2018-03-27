Storm Lake man behind bars after threatening to shoot infant with a BB gun

On Monday, Storm Lake police received a report of the alleged incident, which happened at a local church.

Witnesses say 18-year-old Nicholas Arett threatened to shoot a juvenile female's infant child at a church youth group meeting.

An investigation alleges Arett took a BB gun pistol to a United Methodist Church Youth Group event, back on March 14th.

Storm Lake Police was not notified of the threat at the time. Instead, Arett was warned by others present to take the BB gun home prior to being confronted by church officials.

Later, after a report was filed, Police met with Arett at the Storm Lake Police department and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

He is held in the Buena Vista County jail on a $15,000 bond.

