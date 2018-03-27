Appeals court rules Tekamah, NE teen to be tried as an adult in assault case

A Tekamah teen’s felony assault trial will not be transferred to juvenile court.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals released that ruling on Tuesday.

The 16-year old student at Tekamah-Herman was arrested in February of 2017, after authorities say he ran over a fellow student with a car on purpose and then fled the scene.

Lawyers for the teen argued in Burt County District Court that his case should have been moved to juvenile court, given the age and background of the suspect. But both the district and appeals courts have now given the go-ahead to try the teen as an adult.

He’s pleaded not guilty to three different felony counts, including assault and leaving the scene of an accident.