Hawkeye Pro Day attracts scouts from every NFL team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa Hawkeyes have an impressive history of putting players in the NFL. There are 27 former Hawks currently on NFL rosters; only 29 schools in the nation have more. That's why scouts from every NFL team were in Iowa City for the Hawkeye Pro Day.

Fourteen players went through the drills in Iowa City. Five of those players were already seen by the scouts at the NFL Combine, including likely first round pick, cornerback Josh Jackson.

Some players are trying to improve their draft position. Others are trying to make a great first impression, looking to take a free-agent route to an NFL job.

"We've all had some heads up with our coaches. They all give us some good input on what we need to do, what we're going to be asked and how you have to perform," said linebacker Josey Jewell. "I think that's what it comes down to. You're going to have your film, and then how you perform at the end of the day for for the pro stuff here, the pro day and the combine."

"Everybody seemed to run as fast as they could today and that's kind of all you can hope for," said linebacker Bo Bower. "You always look back and say I could have done this better but overall I thought it went pretty well."

"All in all I wouldn't say it's that stressful if you put in the time and the preparation for it," said guard Sean Welsh. "You should be confident going in."

The NFL Draft runs April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

