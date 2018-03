Briar Cliff splits at Morningside; Charger softball team swept

A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...

A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.

The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.

Olynyk scores 19, Wade blocks four shots _ including two by LeBron James _ as Heat ease past Cavaliers 98-79.

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Miami. At left is Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 in the stadium where his father played much of his Hall of Fame career.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning of a baseball exhibition game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Montreal.

Eric Gordon had 31 points and tied a career high with eight 3-pointers on a night James Harden sat out to rest, and Houston Rockets got their 10th straight win with a 118-86 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, right, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Houston.

The AP All-America team has three freshmen on the first team for the first time in its 70-year history.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a regional final game against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.

Markieff Morris shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor for 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 14 as the Washington Wizards beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-106 Tuesday night.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) reaches for the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16), of Spain, grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Washington. At left...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). United States' Bobby Wood (7) chases the ball with Paraguay's Cristian Riveros during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Cary, N.C., Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Tim Weah made his U.S. debut, Bobby Wood scored on a penalty kick and the Americans beat Paraguay 1-0 in an exhibition for their first win in three games under interim coach Dave Sarachan. More >>