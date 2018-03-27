W 7th final construction phase laid out for business owners

"It's going to make a major improvement. Hopefully we can make it last for the long-term and not be back in for a long time," said Jonathan Marburger, JEO Consulting Group project manager.

Nearly a year of construction...and obstruction...but the finish line at Hamilton Blvd. is closing in.

"It can be painful. Everybody wants to go to Heaven, but nobody wants to die to get there," said Marburger.

Developers JEO Consulting Group and contractor SubSurfco are ready to move on the final phase of construction for the W 7th St. reconstruction project.

Smoothed pavement, improved lighting, and enhanced parking opportunities are all added and finished in the three-block stretch from Wesley Pkwy to Sioux St.

Now, all that lies ahead, revamping the road from Sioux St. to Hamilton Blvd.

"We're just going to close two blocks at a time to try to minimize those impacts," said Marburger. "Get in, get out."

Giving the historic hub on West 7th St. a face lift seems like a win for the city and visitors heading down to the district.

But, for some, the process to get there...just as rocky as the old road.

"If you pull into an area...an access point that you used to use, and it's not there, well then you're wondering, 'Well, how do I get in?" said Joe Twidwell, The Soup Kitchen board member and director of the Day Shelter of Siouxland.

The year-long construction hasn't been a boost in sales for local businesses on W 7th St., to say the least.

Fashion Floors Carpet One owner, Rachael Chapple, told KTIV last fall, she had to triple her advertising spending just to get the same number of people to enter her store. From the back door.

"They're going to tear up the sidewalks and during that time we do have a back door in the alley and we can bring people into The Soup Kitchen."

Business owners say their top priority is making sure customers know they're still open.

That means signage...more signage. Even a little extra.

"When they show up, they might wonder, are we closed? So, we'll need to make sure that there's signage out there, so that they know they need to come around to the back," said Twidwell.

The good news for W 7th St. business owners is they'll have to endure just one more summer season of construction.

Then, consumers will be rushing over to experience the new-look retail, restaurant, and repair area.

Contractors will start construction, Wednesday, from Sioux St. to Cook St.

Then, they'll move on to the stretch from Cook St. to Hamilton Blvd.

The project should be complete in late summer or early fall.