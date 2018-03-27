Women Aware honors the Women of Excellence

Often we hear about the "unsung hero."

Wednesday night, the organization "Women Aware" changed that for a handful of Siouxland women, who were recognized for their contributions to the community.

The group held its 34th Annual Siouxland Women of Excellence Awards.

The event doubles as the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Women were honored in several categories, including: Women Taking Risks, Women Developing the Community, and Women of Promise.

"It's still important to acknowledge what work gets done. And again, these are usually people that do things behind the scenes. They're not doing it for the glory, they don't really want to be recognized." says Katie Colling, Executive Director of Women Aware.

Here are the winners: