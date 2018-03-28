Nebraska governor hopeful Krist drops ballot-law challenge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska governor hopeful Krist drops ballot-law challenge

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist is dropping his legal challenge to state requirements that impose high hurdles on nonpartisan candidates to appear on the ballot.

Krist said his standing in the federal lawsuit has changed, now that he's set to appear on the Democratic primary ballot. 

But Krist says ballot access for independent candidates remains an important issue for him.

He called on lawmakers to overturn such restrictions in next year's session.

Krist had challenged restrictions that require independent candidates to get roughly 120-thousand signatures to appear on the ballot. 

