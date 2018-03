Northbound traffic is reduced to one lane near an accident scene south of Whiting.



Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a semi rollover.

The truck is on its side three miles south of Whiting.

Rescue crews said they had to extract the driver. He was taken to the hospital in Onawa.

KTIV's Brett Funke is at the scene and we'll update this story as soon as more information is available.

