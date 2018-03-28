Sun to start Wednesday, isolated showers by afternoon

Our warming trend looks to continue as we step into mid-week along with more sunshine to be seen. The day will begin with an abundance of that sunshine with seasonable temperatures but we quickly climb back into the 40s and 50s later on today. Some of our southern neighborhoods may climb just a touch above 60°! By later on this afternoon though the clouds have thickened up, and a few isolated showers will be possible as a cold front begins to track through the area. It races to the east rather quickly but we could see a lingering shower in the early evening hours. Thursday brings a much cooler day with highs falling back below average under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some light snow is possible Thursday night as a weak wave of energy scoots through the region.

The unsettled pattern continues as a front looks to stall close to Siouxland this weekend. With that more chances of wintry weather will be with us. A chance of nighttime mixed precip. is possible Friday night into our Saturday with maybe a bit of lingering light snow Saturday morning. Some light rain and snow may also fall on our Easter Sunday so don't be surprised if you see some flakes flying. We remain active right into the start of next week with more chance of wintry weather. A shot at some light snow is possible Monday night with chances for seeing a wintry mix on both Tuesday and Wednesday with high staying well below average.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer