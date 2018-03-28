Canada's plan to curb opioid abuse

Ginett Petitpas Taylor the Health Minister of Canada says,"It is the file that keeps me up at night because I think time and time again of the families that are devastated by this issue."

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor introduced changes today to help stop the number of overdoses, by making it easier for doctors to prescribe Methadone and Heroin to treat addiction.

The health minister says opioids killed more than 2,900 people in Canada in 2016.

The number is expected to reach 4,000 for 2017, which would be a more than 30-percent increase in one year.

Welcome news for those on the front lines.

Daniel Davidson of Shepherds of Good Hope says, "They get their clean supplies, we have needles, ties, cookers."

Davidson works in a supervised injection site.

It opened last fall.

Since then Davidson says the staff has overseen up to 250 injections a day.

Davidson says,"I was surprised. I didn't realize that it was such a big problem, that there was such a large amount of people that were coming in and using. I didn't realize that people were using up to five times a day if not more."

People who come here also get help with their addiction, including for some a spot in a program that supplies clean opioids.

Right now, that drug is the easier-to-prescribe Dilaudid.

But under the federal changes, prescription heroin will be available for the first time outside of a hospital setting - good news for doctor Jeff Turnbull who runs the clean opioid program.

Dr. Turnbull says,"We'll now have the opportunity either choosing Dilaudid, injectible Dilaudid or injectible Heroin. Now there are differences and we'll be able to select when appropriate the right medication."

The new rules are set to kick on May 16.

