Facebook says it's making changes to privacy settings

Facebook is overhauling its security and privacy settings following that data scandal with Cambridge Analytica.

The company unveiled new privacy tools Wednesday morning to make it easier for users to see and access their data.

The change comes as Facebook tries to regain trust after a backlash from users over the data misuse of some 50 million profiles.

The new features include a tool called "access your information" and a privacy shortcut where you can control everything you see and post.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening shows you how to protect your privacy on Facebook. 

