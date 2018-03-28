Services scheduled for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

A visitation is set for Friday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found Friday.

The Des Moines Register reports that a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston, where Amy and Kevin Sharp took classes. The burial will be closed to the public.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.