Man gets probation for using counterfeit cash at casino

SIOUX CITY (AP) -

A Le Mars man has been given two years of probation for using counterfeit cash at a Sioux City casino.
 
Woodbury County District Court records say 27-year-old Kurt Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to forgery. He was fined $750 and given a deferred judgment, which will allow his conviction to be removed from court records if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.
   
Police say Jones, Brittany Derby and Jackelen Hartsock made several cash transactions Aug. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Police say the bills were later found to be counterfeit.
   
Derby and Hartsock also have been given probation.

