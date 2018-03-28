Iowa/Nebraska tornado drill to occur starting at 10 AM Wednesday

With Severe Weather Awareness Week quickly coming to a close for the 2018 season in Iowa and Nebraska, the NWS is planning their Tornado Drill Wednesday morning. Starting at 10 AM a mock watch will be issued. If you have downloaded the Storm Team 4 Weather App you will get a notification on your screen. DO NOT be alarmed, again this is just a drill. Promptly at 10:15 AM, a test warning will be issued and the sirens will sound.

This drill is to prepare you in the event of an actual Tornado Warning and to test your methods of receiving a warning. If you don't have a proper way to receive one, downloading not only the Storm Team 4 Weather App, but the KTIV News 4 App as well will ensure you in staying ahead of the storm. Also, make sure that you have a safety plan ready to go if an actual Tornado Warning is issued and test it out. If you think it needs readjusting, do so after the tornado drill. As always, make sure you stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and Storm Team 4 for the latest weather and always be watching our social media pages and ktiv.com for updates on potential severe weather events.