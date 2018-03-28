Sen. Joni Ernst discusses gun safety at town hall in Sioux City

"Something does have to be done," said audience member, "I've heard what you've said, but it's not enough."

Passion filled the room at a town hall Wednesday in Sioux City for Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.

The republican took a number of questions but many centered around gun laws and school safety.

"I think that there are a number of folks out there that would like to see the second amendment gone," said Sen. Joni Ernst, "I don't support that. It is in place for a reason."

Senator Ernst discussed two pieces of legislation signed into law over the weekend the "Stop School Violence Act" and "Fix NICS."

"Both of those pieces of legislation we do feel that we will be able to assist local school districts in securing their facilities - foster collaboration between local entities -- like law enforcement, school counselors, school administrators and students."

Ernst said we need to do a better job at following the rules that are already in place -- something she says the "Fix NICS" bill will accomplish by strengthening background checks.

"I am a supporter of our second amendment rights. I do believe that law abiding citizens do have the right to own a weapons," said Ernst. "But again, law bidding."

Senator Ernst says discussion of gun laws hasn't gone down at her town hall discussions and doesn't expect it to anytime soon; but she is hopeful a solution will be found.

"We need to uphold our rights and just make sure that those who have been stripped of their rights don't have access to those weapons," said Ernst.