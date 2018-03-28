"Cluster" of careers at Western Iowa Tech career fair

More than 70 employers filled the Western Iowa Tech campus Wednesday looking for their next hire.

Organizers say this year they tried something different at the fair by sorting the businesses by clusters.

"So that the open position the employer indicates what career cluster that falls into," said Carol Muhs, Learning Center Coordinator, Western Iowa Tech, "We've matched up our programs with that so our students are aware of which employers have positions that fall into that program."

Businesses say the 16-cluster system helps students identify what jobs are available.

"It makes it much easier for students to identify businesses by an industry because they always don't know the business names," said Jon Murad, Business and Marketing Director, Iowa Work Force Development.