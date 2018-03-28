Police confirm Big Soo employee dies after incident

Sioux City Police Captain Mark Kirkpatrick said officers were dispatched to the Big Soo Terminal at 4101 Harbor Drive for what appears to have been an industrial accident Wednesday.

Captain Kirkpatrick said there was a worker at the Big Soo Terminal who was engaged in a switching operation with some train cars.



He said it appears a tragic accident happened and that individual lost his life.

Police are still working on their investigation and he said the accident occurred on Big Soo property.