State tax returns vary between Iowa and Nebraska

There seems to be a huge difference between when people are getting their tax returns back in the two states.

"Just field a lot of calls, have called us asking where their Iowa refund is and that's when we refer to the website so they can check on it from time to time explain to them that it is on their website and it is going to take six to eight weeks to get their refunds," says Terry Logan, owner of LTS Tax Service.

Tax preparers say it's taking some time to get state tax returns back.

But, the state of Iowa says they have no time limit for having to get those returns back to you.

"We don't really identify an average time because every return is different and so every year is different. So, we don't really set average times or identify your refund will take x number of days to get because of our fraud prevention checks," says John Fuller with the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Nebraska also does prevention checks.

It's something the Nebraska Department of Revenue says they've been doing for a number of years.

"I think we do a pretty good job overall in comparison to a number of states out there. But, yeah, we have a lot of factors in place and a lot of processes that we go through to make sure that we are not issuing fraudulent returns or things leading to identity theft," says Jim Bogatz, Nebraska Department of Revenue Policy Manager.

Bogatz says they tell folks to expect 30 days to get back their refund when electronically filed but, they say people are actually getting them back faster than that.

The difference between the states is causing some concern for tax preparers.

"It does have an impact on us because of our customer service. We field a lot of calls from the people that have the Iowa refunds delayed late and they're expecting their refunds back in a normal fashion and it just doesn't come back," says Logan.