Colder weather moving back in

Siouxland got to enjoy another pleasant day as Sioux City was even able to reach the low 60s.

Now we have a cold front moving through and that's bringing some clouds with it and we could even see a couple light showers or a few sprinkles during the evening hours.

By tomorrow, we'll go back to partly cloudy skies but it will be much cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

We'll warm back up into the mid 50s on Friday and we'll stay dry during the day.

Friday night will bring a chance of a light rain and snow mix to the area.

This will be quick moving and be out of here by Saturday although we'll be left with colder temperatures again with highs only in the mid 30s and it will be breezy as well.

While Easter is looking cool and mostly dry, we still can't completely rule out a light rain or snow shower.

Monday does look a little warmer with highs back in the low 50s.

Tuesday turns a bit cooler before another chance of a mix could develop in the area by Wednesday.