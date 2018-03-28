Iowa State looks for consistent offensive line play

Last season, Iowa State's offense ranked 30th in the country in passing yards but ranked just 117th in rushing. That's even with 1,100 yard rusher David Montgomery. The offensive line has to be more consistent.

In spring drills, the Cyclones are trying to find replacements for two starters. That means three starting lineman are back, including center Julian Good-Jones. The junior from Cedar Rapids has ISU's longest active starting streak, at 24 games.

The coaches say their guys look like an offensive line for the first time in coach Matt Campbell's three years.

"Our guys are strong. They do look the part," said offensive line coach Jeff Myers. "But right now we're trying to create that mentality. We're trying the run first mentality and I think that's the biggest thing. The way we drill it now, the way we put the priority on the run game. Those guys understand that the run does come first."

"We've had help from coaches and everybody's had time to really get the playbook down and now we're focusing on details and things like that to really help us be successful," said center Julian Good-Jones.

Iowa State's spring game is Saturday, April 14 at Jack Trice Stadium.