Northwestern sweeps softball doubleheader from Concordia

Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:33:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Utah forwards Donnie Tillman (3) and Tyler Rawson (21) high-five as Western Kentucky calls a timeout late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New ...
Fourth-seeded Penn State plays No. 2 seed Utah for the NIT championship on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.More >>
Fourth-seeded Penn State plays No. 2 seed Utah for the NIT championship on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:33:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack reacts to a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Michigan in the championship of the Mid-Ame...
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack was thankful to be given a second chance.More >>
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack was thankful to be given a second chance.More >>