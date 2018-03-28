Northwestern sweeps softball doubleheader from Concordia - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Northwestern sweeps softball doubleheader from Concordia

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Northwestern beat Concordia, 5-4 and 7-6, on Thursday. Northwestern beat Concordia, 5-4 and 7-6, on Thursday.

--COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Concordia 6 Northwestern 7 F  
Concordia 4 Northwestern 5 F  
Augustana 9 Wayne State 1 F  
Augustana 12 Wayne State 3 F  

