Tornado drill serves as practice run for law enforcement officials, public

Wednesday morning's tornado drill served as a practice run of procedures for emergency management officials.



When the message of a watch or warning comes down they begin to take action.



"We page it out to all of our fire departments. We let the officers know. We let the city streets, public works departments know." said Tracy Ellinger, Dakota County Law Enforcement Center Communications Director.



The Dakota County Law Enforcement Center also checks in with surrounding counties.



"In the event of a warning we also let them know. A lot of times they already know but we're also responsible to make sure they get that information." said Ellinger.



Then there's the aspect of activating the sirens.



Those sirens have a lock feature that has to be disabled before they can be put into use.



Officials have three to five seconds to put the sirens into action before it locks again.



They then click on a button which activates the sirens.



After this they take any phone calls of damage reports that may come in and wait for the all clear.



These run throughs are extremely important not just for emergency personnel but for everyone else as well.



"It's never too early, never too often to educate the public on what they should do to plan. I am a firm believer that every business, school, family should have some sort of plan developed." said Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Management Agency.



That way you can be ready when severe weather strikes.



So what can you do now to prepare for real warnings?



Getting inside to a place of safety is the most important thing you can do.



Finding a basement room away from windows is usually the safest spot.



Never try to outrun tornadoes. Finding a good place to stop and find safety is preferred.



And you can always go to ktiv.com for the latest on warnings or download for free the KTIV Storm Team 4 Weather App which will always give you the latest watches and warnings for your specific location.

