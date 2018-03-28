A class in Hinton, Iowa pays it forward

A class in Hinton, Iowa is learning how to pay it forward.

The students presented several cases of bottled water to the Hinton Fire Department. They were able to buy the water because of the Project Jack grant from the Iowa Association of Realtors.

"I think it is a great opportunity for the kids to learn how to give to their community and be helpful," said teacher Janell Heimgarter.

"This means more then they could understand. Water is something that we use every call, whether it is a patient who is thirsty or for us. It means the world to us," said Chief Chad Beck of the Hinton Fire Department.

It is the second year the class has received a grant.