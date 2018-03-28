Cropley's walk-off grand slam leads Hawkeyes to victory - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Cropley's walk-off grand slam leads Hawkeyes to victory

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tyler Cropley's grand slam led Iowa over Bradley on Wednesday night. Tyler Cropley's grand slam led Iowa over Bradley on Wednesday night.
IOWA CITY, IA (Courtesy Univ. Of Iowa) -

A walk-off grand slam from senior Tyler Cropley sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 13-9 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at Duane Banks Field. The walk-off win is the team's fourth of the season.

“I was just looking for a sac fly with the last at-bat, but I hit it a little further than I planned, which is good,” said Cropley, who finished 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs. “This is my first walk-off homer and it lived up to what you’d expect. I’ve hit a walk-off single before, but this doesn’t compare to that.”

The Hawkeyes owned a 6-1 lead entering the sixth inning after senior Austin Guzzo hit a two-run home run in the first inning and sophomore Kyle Crowl hit a solo shot in the four-run fourth. Iowa also got RBI doubles from Mitchell Boe and Cropley and a Robert Neustrom RBI single to open a five-run advantage.

Bradley fought back in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs to tie the game at six, but Iowa responded with a two-run sixth to take an 8-6 lead.

The Braves took their first lead with a three-run seventh before the Hawkeyes put together a late-inning rally, tying the game in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single from sophomore Lorenzo Elion before Cropley connected on the walk-off homer -- Iowa's second in a week.

Iowa loaded the bases in the ninth courtesy of base hits from Boe, Chris Whelan, and Robert Neustrom.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.