Cropley's walk-off grand slam leads Hawkeyes to victory

A walk-off grand slam from senior Tyler Cropley sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 13-9 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at Duane Banks Field. The walk-off win is the team's fourth of the season.

“I was just looking for a sac fly with the last at-bat, but I hit it a little further than I planned, which is good,” said Cropley, who finished 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs. “This is my first walk-off homer and it lived up to what you’d expect. I’ve hit a walk-off single before, but this doesn’t compare to that.”

The Hawkeyes owned a 6-1 lead entering the sixth inning after senior Austin Guzzo hit a two-run home run in the first inning and sophomore Kyle Crowl hit a solo shot in the four-run fourth. Iowa also got RBI doubles from Mitchell Boe and Cropley and a Robert Neustrom RBI single to open a five-run advantage.

Bradley fought back in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs to tie the game at six, but Iowa responded with a two-run sixth to take an 8-6 lead.

The Braves took their first lead with a three-run seventh before the Hawkeyes put together a late-inning rally, tying the game in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single from sophomore Lorenzo Elion before Cropley connected on the walk-off homer -- Iowa's second in a week.

Iowa loaded the bases in the ninth courtesy of base hits from Boe, Chris Whelan, and Robert Neustrom.