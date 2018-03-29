5,000 Easter eggs bring hundreds of kids to Convention Center

Easter may not be until Sunday, but hundreds of Siouxland kids are already jumping into their Easter egg hunts.

Children from babies to 10 took part in the hunt for five-thousand eggs, and there was a coloring contest.

Sioux City Ford grilled hotdogs for families and kids got the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Free will donations for the meal will benefit the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

They will continue to grill this Easter weekend for families who want to stop by the Sioux City Convention Center.