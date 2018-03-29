Neligh, NE man sentenced to 70-140 years in jail for child abuse

A Neligh, Nebraska, man likely will spend the rest of his life in jail after he was sentenced by an Antelope County judge to at least 57 years in jail.

In January, 51-year old Darryl Lierman was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and three counts of child abuse.

Today he was sentenced to 70 to 140 years in jail for the charges.

The sentences will run consecutively.

But with 272 days already served and the potential of good time, he could be paroled in 57-and-a-half years, when he would be 109-years old.

Lierman faces similar charges in Madison County, Nebraska.

That trial is set for August 13.

