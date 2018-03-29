Norfolk, NE man pleads not guilty to charges connected to Morningside College attacks

A Norfolk, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a pair of attacks on women at Morningside College in 2017.

30-year old Zachary Person faces six charges, including third-degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and serious assault.

He entered his written plea today in Woodbury County District Court.

Court records indicate Person is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Morningside College outside of the HPER Center on February 12, 2017.

On the same night, Person is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Sioux City.

Person is also accused of watching a Morningside student shower in her dorm, and using a cell phone to film her.