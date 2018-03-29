South Sioux City church presents Living Last Supper - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City church presents Living Last Supper

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

In honor of Easter, the First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska, presented a Living Last Supper.

It is a live adaptation of the Biblical story of Christ's final meeting with his Disciples before being crucified.

The painting of The Last Supper was made famous by renaissance painter Leonardo da Vinci.

Preparations for The Living Last Supper you see here was a group effort between members of First Lutheran Church of South Sioux, the Sioux City Community Theater, and St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in South Sioux City.

