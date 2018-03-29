Teen gets perfect score in AP chemistry exam

At 16 years old, Prastik Mohanraj just achieved a perfect score on the advanced placement chemistry exam.

Mohanraj said, "I was like one out of three students in the world who was able to accomplish that."

You heard him right, he's one of only three kids to do it in the entire world.

When asked how he pulled it off Mohanraj thanked his teachers.

We caught up with the real-life Doogie Howser in science class Wednesday at engineering and science university magnet school in the west haven where Prastik's scholastic abilities are no secret to his classmates.

Ethan Weed one Mohanraj classmates said, "I've known Prastik since the 6th grade and we all know that he's absolutely fantastic academically at anything he does."

In fact, he's the go-to whiz kid when others get stumped.

Classmates are not the only ones flocking to the 11th-grader, colleges are taking notice.

Mohanraj said, "I've been getting letters. I'm thinking about Yale or Stanford or Cal Tech."

Mohanraj plans on becoming a biomedical or biochemical engineer.



