Emerald ash borer discovered in 2 more Iowa counties

State agricultural officials say an insect that's killed millions of ash trees has been found in two more Iowa counties.

Officials said in a news release Wednesday that the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in central Iowa's Marshall and Tama counties, bringing Iowa's total to 55 counties. The discovery was made after a landowner noticed damage to his ash trees, and further inspection found borer larvae in the trees.

Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward. The trees usually die within four years.

The insects have killed tens of millions of ash trees. They are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002. The insects were first detected in Iowa in 2010.