Ousted VA secretary blames "brutal power struggle"

Following weeks of speculation, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out, with President Donald Trump nominating his personal physician, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, as his replacement.



Shulkin's demise comes amid controversy over taking his wife to Europe on the taxpayers' dime.



In the New York Times Thursday, Shulkin claimed he's falsely accused and is being pushed out amid a "brutal power struggle" to privatize the VA.



Two months ago, Dr. Jackson gave the President a clean bill of health.



"I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old, I don't know," said Dr. Jackson.



President Trump calls him highly trained and qualified, but some lawmakers disagree.



"It's a little bit like asking someone who's never climbed a mountain, to begin with, Mt. Everest," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.



Mr. Trump hopes to shift the focus Thursday, by pitching his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan during a speech in Ohio.



Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2pPzY5B