Bill that would increase Nebraska highway speeds advances

Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature.

The measure won second-round approval on Wednesday. A third vote is required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The bill would allow the state Department of Transportation to raise speed limits on certain four-lane roads to 65 mph, and other expressways could see increases to 70 mph. Sen. John Murante, of Gretna, the bill's sponsor, says it would streamline the state's highways. Interstate 80 would be excluded.

No one spoke in opposition to the measure Wednesday.

