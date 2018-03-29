Texas tornado damage

The National Weather Service says seven people were rescued from a home hit by a possible tornado in Texas.

The severe weather left behind damage in the Rockport area after strong storms rolled through overnight.

The seven rescued construction workers were rebuilding the home that was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

They say they got an alert on their phones around 1:30 a.m., warning of a tornado in the area.

Seconds later, they heard a loud boom and the doors flew open.

That's when the roof blew off and landed across the street.

The men say the home was almost finished being rebuilt.



