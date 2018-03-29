Colder Thursday, sprinkles of flurries possible overnight

A much colder Thursday is on the docket thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday afternoon. Highs will be almost 20° below what they were on our Wednesday with many of us topping out in the 40s. NE Siouxland may not even get out of the upper 30s. Clouds will linger through much of the morning especially east of I-29 but we will see a little more sun by the afternoon. A piece of energy then begins to move in by this evening which will quickly increase the clouds into the overnight hours with a few flurries or sprinkles possible. A warm front then moves in by our Friday which will give us a nice boost toward seasonable norms with temps back into the 40s and 50s.

A chance of a nighttime wintry mix develops by Friday as a cold front then tracks in. A few rain or snow showers could be lingering into Saturday mornings as well before some sunshine takes back over for the latter half of our day. Chances are small but we could also see a rain/snow shower Easter Sunday as a system moves by to our south but we will still see a fair amount of sunshine. This active pattern looks to continue into next week with a brief break on Monday but another low pressure center gives us chance of a wintry mixed precipitation by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs climbing only into the 40s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer