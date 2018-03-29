Dermatologist says a clothing trend is increasing your chances of developing body acne

Body acne can happen to teenagers, adults, men, and women, and one dermatologist says a clothing trend is increasing your chances of getting it.

Dry fit, heat gear and moisture wicking athletic fabrics that make us feel good during workouts may be contributing.

"Cotton is very forgiving and breathable but all these new fibers can be occlusive and firm to the skin," says Dr. Sherry Ingraham.

Ingraham says anyone who wears a sports bra is at risk.

"They'll wear them all day, they'll wear them to the gym, come home and keep them on and so the sweat and debris is forced up against the skin and the skin can't breathe," Ingraham said.

