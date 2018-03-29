Bishop Heelan High School Students give up day off to give back to the community on Holy Thursday

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students have taken a day of their Easter break to give back to the community on "Holy Thursday."

Students began with a prayer service in the Bishop Heelan Chapel to bless the students for their charitable work, they were then broken into groups to go to several locations around the city to do charitable work at churches, nursing homes, hospitals, and other local organizations.

Heelan Sophomore Kennedy Bork was one of nearly 20 students that signed up to help out at Trinity Heights.

"It's a cool thing because it is not something we do for school during the day. It's something you sign up for on your break, so it's really cool to be here with these guys and helping out with something so cool as Trinity Heights, " said Kennedy Bork, Heelan Sophomore

Students raked leaves from the grounds at Trinity Heights to clear up the grounds, and the fountain for the spring season.

Heelan Senior Elliot McLarty says not only is this a way to give back as part of Holy Thursday but to thank the community for their support for Heelan.

"I just like to give back any way that I can, we've been blessed to have a new school and everything, so I think giving back to the community is the best way to do that to show our appreciation for all the support we've had as Heelan, "said Elliot McLarty

Once students were finished with their service projects they returned to the Heelan Fine Arts Building for Pizza.