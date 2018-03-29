European scientist predict out-of-control Chinese Space Station expected to re-enter Earth soon

A reportedly out-of-control Chinese Space Station is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere sometime this weekend.

But no one knows for sure where it will come down.

Officials say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground since most of the bus-size vehicle is expected to burn up on re-entry.

But space agencies don't know exactly when or where that will happen.

The European Space Agency scientists predict the station will re-enter the atmosphere between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

But they can't be totally sure because the ever-changing shape of the upper atmosphere affects the speed of objects falling into it.

The Chinese Space Agency's latest estimate puts re-entry between Saturday and Wednesday.

Western space experts say they believe China has lost control of the station.

China denies this, but hasn't provided specifics on what, if anything, it's doing to guide the craft's re-entry.

Holder Krag, with the European Space Agency said, "If you assume a typical spacecraft design, you would expect a fraction of 20 or 30 percent to survive re-entry and fall in the form of fragments. That would happen over an area that is about 620 miles long, but we should not imagine this as a very dense rain of fragments, it is rather."



Krag said the time frame for re-entry is around April 1, but there is still quite a large time window associated with that - about one day wide.



He said that's a lot of time, because every hour the space station travels 16,700 miles. So in a day it will do several revolutions around the Earth, and therefore we can't say much about the place and the location of the re-entry.