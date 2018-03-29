Some warming returns for Friday

Yesterday's cold front that moved through certainly could be felt today with highs about 20 degrees cooler across the region.

We'll be looking at a lot of clouds tonight with maybe even some sprinkles or flurries in western Siouxland early tonight with lows going into the upper 20s.

We should see a nice amount of sunshine for Friday and that combined with a light southwest wind will boost our temperatures nicely back into the 50s.

Don't get used to that nicer weather because yet another cold front moves in Friday night which will not only cool us down for Saturday, but bring a few light rain showers to the region Friday night with maybe a small amount of light snow mixing in.

On top of it being cold on Saturday, a northwest wind will be gusting over 30 miles per hour making it feel more like it's in the teens.

It's looking like we'll be able to stay dry during the day Sunday but it will be a chilly Easter with highs only near 40 degrees.

We'll warm up a bit better on Monday as we get back into the low 50s.

But another system is going to bring in cooler weather again by Tuesday and also give us a chance of a rain and snow mix from Monday night into Tuesday.

We'll then return to partly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.