Rep.Steve King stands by statement about Parkland survivor

Congressman Steve King was back in his district, Thursday, touring the Diamond Vogel Powder Coating Plant in Orange City, Iowa.

But, it was King's campaign Facebook account that was the focus.

On Sunday, King's campaign Facebook page featured a picture of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez as she gave a speech at Saturday's "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington.

Next to a photo of Gonzalez, who wore a Cuban flag patch, the page noted Gonzalez' Cuban heritage and stated her, "ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens."

Many on Facebook responded with outrage, and blasted King for criticizing a young student who had survived the school shooting.

King said, he stands by the statement.

"I'm standing up for the second amendment, and I'm saying its ironic that you would have a Cuban flag on your shirt," said Rep. Steve King. "That's what Castro did with the Cubans, took their guns away and subjugated them to slavery all the time since 1959."

The Department of Commerce this week announced the 2020 census will reinstate a question regarding the citizenship status of respondents.

Congressman Steve King says he introduced the Census Accuracy Act of 2017 to improve the quality of census data collected.

"We have illegal aliens in America that are being represented in Congress because they are being counted in the Census," said Rep. Steve King. "And the American people generally just don't realize that that's what's going on."