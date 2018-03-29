Iowa's Ag Secretary is optimistic about Iowa's ag-based businesses

Iowa's new Secretary of Agriculture was focused on the future of agriculture in the "hawkeye state" during a visit to northwest Iowa, Thursday.

At the Little Sioux Corn Processors ethanol plant, in Marcus, Mike Naig addressed questions about the Farm Bill, potential tariffs, and water quality to name a few.

Overall there was optimism about Iowa's ag-based industries, and the families that rely on them for income. "We have to have access to good quality jobs, that pay well enough to support a family," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "And you also have to have a quality education, you've got to have access to healthcare. You've got to have access to broadband and some of those quality of life things that are just really essential. They are minimums now that folks would expect."

Naig was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds, on March 5th, to replace former Secretary Bill Northey. Northey was appointed USDA Undersecretary of Farm Production and Conservation by President Donald Trump.