Governor Kim Reynolds, and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, were on the stump Thursday night in Sioux City, campaigning for their first full term in office.

Thursday night's event at The Wheelhouse was part of their 'Unleashing Opportunity' campaign on how to build a better Iowa.

Reynolds spoke about how there may be some negativity in the media, but it's time to look at the positives, especially in Iowa.

She says there are more than 64,000 jobs in the Hawkeye state.