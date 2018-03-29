Inside the construction of Iowa's only licensed medical cannabis growing facility

This week, the Iowa Department of Public Health awarded licenses for five cannabidiol oil dispensaries across Iowa, including one here in Sioux City. When they open, those businesses will be able to prescribe the oil, which can treat a whole host of medical problems.

Cannabidiol oil is an oil derived from the marijuana plant that contains just 3% T-H-C, which is the compound in marijuana that gives users a "high." The substance can be used for pain relief, and to treat inflammation. It also has antipsychotic effects, and reduces anxiety.

Construction is underway on MedPharm Iowa's facility, which will produce the oil that Sioux City's future dispensary will fill prescriptions for.

KTIV's cameras went along on a tour of MedPharm's $10-million project being built in Des Moines. Lucas Nelson, general manager of outsourcing services for Kemin Industries, says just over 300 Iowans have a card to be able to get the cannabidiol product. He says they will be able to meet the demand for those patients across the state of Iowa. "We can expect to serve at least 1,000 patients, if not more, right there at the beginning of the program. If it gets to be over that, which we'd love to see, we'll certainly be monitoring that and make sure we have plans in place to address it," said Nelson.

But, how will MedPharm Iowa be able to keep their doors open long-term? Officials hope more can be done at the state level. "We believe a better system rather than having legislators decide that one condition does qualify or one condition does not qualify, is to put that decision right back in the patients hands and the doctors hands," Nelson said. "If the doctor believes that it can be medically beneficial then allow the patient to be able to obtain a card and then obtain a product."

Nelson says the Department of Health says anywhere around 6,000 patients across the state will have a need for the product. But, Nelson says there will need to be more patients than that to keep their door open long-term. "Again, we'd like to see the patient count reach 12,000 if it's really to survive in this state," said Nelson.

The construction of MedPharm's Des Moines facility is being done in three phases. Plants will be growing before the full construction is complete, to get product to dispensaries by December 1st of this year.