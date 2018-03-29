Local veterans observe National Vietnam Veterans Day

The first ever National Vietnam Veterans Day was observed, Thursday.

In Siouxland, a special ceremony was held at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City, Nebraska. A dinner followed the ceremony inside the park's Interpretive Center.

On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Act also includes the day among those days on which the US flag should especially be displayed.

On March 29, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day. The proclamation called "upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War."