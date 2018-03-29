Summer soon will arrive and that means it will be time for one of the biggest festivals at the Iowa Great Lakes.

Preparations are being finalized for the 2018 Okoboji Blue Water Festival on August 11 at Preservation Plaza at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

Greg Drees, an event organizer, says the event will once again feature fun-filled family learning activities centered around preserving and improving water quality.

"It's educational and they have fun. Things like face painting, tattoos, and chalk art and they learn all about watersheds, interactive water facts, groundwater demonstrations, and on and on," said Drees.

Drees said the event also will feature some speaker panels."They'll be talking about the newest challenges in water quality and the newest initiatives to face those challenges. These are people like faculty members from the University of Iowa, leaders of some of our non-profit conservation organizations in Iowa, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation for instance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Lakeside Lab and on and on," added Drees.

The concert lineup that evening at Preservation Plaza includes a cover band from Omaha called "The Firm," followed by the "Atlanta Rhythm Section" and the main act, Michael McDonald.

The Blue Water Festival activities and entertainment are free to the public.