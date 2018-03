The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

Muffet McGraw wins The Associated Press Coach of the Year and A'ja Wilson earns AP Player of the Year honors.

Ian Happ homered on the first pitch of the major league season, and Anthony Rizzo made his emotional homecoming even more memorable with a home run, leading the Chicago Cubs past Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins 8-4.

(AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas). Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Villanova's Jalen Brunson is The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Big East conference tournament, in New York. Bru...

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will need surgery on an orbital fracture of his left eye and he has a concussion from an injury suffered Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, lies not he court after an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Shep Garner hit the 3-pointer that brought cousin Flavor Flav to his feet and helped bring Penn State an NIT championship in an 82-66 win over Utah.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) shoots next to Utah forward Jayce Johnson (34) in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game for the NIT championship Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York.

World Series MVP George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the season opener for the second year in a row and the Houston Astros won 4-1 over the Texas Rangers.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Second base umpire Ed Hickox, left, watches as Houston Astros' George Springer, right, rounds second after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels on a lead at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arli...

Loyola-Chicago is determined to keep alive its unlikely NCAA Tournament run when the Ramblers play in the Final Four.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola's Adarius Avery poses for a picture next to a photo on the wall after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas). Fans wait outside the ballpark for the gates to open prior to an opening day baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins, Thursday March 29, 2018.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo says the opening series of the season at Miami will be emotional for him as both teams honor victims of last month's mass shooting at his former high school in Parkland, Florida. More >>