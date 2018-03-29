Details revealed for Onawa's RAGBRAI kickoff

We're less than four months from the start of the 46th Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

Onawa, Iowa, is RAGBRAI's starting point, this year.

And Thursday night, city officials revealed the details of their celebration.

The ride kicks off on July 21st, and folks in Onawa have been anxious to hear more about how they can help.

Part of the emphasis was on recruiting volunteers.

In Onawa, the theme of this year's RAGBRAI kickoff is "Riders Assemble" with an emphasis on both comic book and local "super" heroes.

"Police Department, Sheriff's Department, Paramedics, things of that nature, teachers that have all stepped up to volunteer for RAGBRAI. So we wanted a way to honor them and have fun as well. And who doesn't love a super hero on a bicycle?" says Tracy Erlandson, Onawa RAGBRAI Volunteer Chair.

"We need about four to five hundred volunteers to come out and help us. This is going to be big for Onawa and we really need to be helping out and stepping up," says Regina Henschen, Onawa RAGBRAI Publicity.

This is the sixth time Onawa has hosted the opening night of the bike ride.

The entertainment for Onawa's kick-off will be Sergeant Bluff's own "35th & Taylor".

While the ride starts in Onawa, it ends the first day in Denison.

That's 43.5 miles on "day one" with 1500 feet of climb.

You can add 22 miles to that total by riding the 4th annual optional Gravel Loop to Moorhead.

The Mile of Silence will take place after Turin in honor of those cyclists whose lives have been lost.

From there, riders will pass through Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney, Iowa City and finally, Davenport.

This years RAGBRAI will total 428 miles.